While working with the second-unit, Sanders went up against the Browns' top defensive squad during Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Kenny Pickett sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders have been handling the team's QB snaps in practice. For now Flacco continues to see most of the first-team reps in Pickett's absence, while Gabriel has occasionally sprinkled in with the top unit. For his part, Sanders has yet to work with the starting offense thus far.

