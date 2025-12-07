Sanders completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 29 yards and another score in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Sanders' final line emphasizes the breakout quality of the rookie's performance, one that was fueled by a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, another pair of passing scores to David Njoku (one yard) and Harold Fannin (seven yards), and a seven-yard rush TD, the latter two plays occurring in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to take the ball out of Sanders' hands during an attempt at a game-tying two-point conversion after the touchdown pass to Fannin, but it was otherwise another significant step in the right direction for the fifth-round pick. Sanders showed increasing command of the offense by spreading the ball around to eight different targets, and he'll next make a trip to Soldier Field to face off with the Bears next Sunday.