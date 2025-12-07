Browns' Shedeur Sanders: First breakout game of career
Sanders completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 29 yards and another score in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Sanders' final line emphasizes the breakout quality of the rookie's performance, one that was fueled by a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, another pair of passing scores to David Njoku (one yard) and Harold Fannin (seven yards), and a seven-yard rush TD, the latter two plays occurring in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to take the ball out of Sanders' hands during an attempt at a game-tying two-point conversion after the touchdown pass to Fannin, but it was otherwise another significant step in the right direction for the fifth-round pick. Sanders showed increasing command of the offense by spreading the ball around to eight different targets, and he'll next make a trip to Soldier Field to face off with the Bears next Sunday.
