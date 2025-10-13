Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers that he never considered benching starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for Sanders at any point during the contest, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Browns sputtered offensively for much of the day, but the Browns' struggles didn't fall solely on Gabriel, who was sacked six times and absorbed another 16 hits. Injuries along the offensive line also limited the rushing attack, and Cleveland's pass catchers dropped multiple passes. The organization will still likely want to see what it has in Sanders before entering the offseason, but Gabriel appears set for a long look in the starting role before Stefanski considers a change at the position.