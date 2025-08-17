Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday he's hopeful that quarterbacks Sanders (oblique) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) can increase their practice participation this week, but both are still day-to-day, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders has been sidelined since sustaining an oblique injury during practice Wednesday; meanwhile, Pickett has been limited to 7-on-7 sessions while working his way back from a hamstring issue suffered in late July. Stefanski also said Sunday that he plans to name the team's QB1 this week, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. Veteran Joe Flacco looks like he has the inside track to start Week 1, considering his lengthy experience and the distribution of first-team snaps in practice during training camp. Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel started Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles while the 40-year-old Flacco sat out, seemingly for rest purposes. When all four quarterbacks are healthy, it seems that Flacco will be Cleveland's starter while Pickett is the primary backup, leaving Sanders and Gabriel to compete for the third-string role. The team also signed journeyman Tyler Huntley on Aug. 4, but he'll likely be let go from the active roster heading into the regular season.