Sanders completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears. He added two rushes for 24 yards.

Sanders had given the Browns' offense some signs of life in his three starts, and he was coming off the best performance in Week 14. However, that momentum came to a sudden halt in Sunday's blowout loss, as he turned the ball over three times while also taking five sacks. The lone positive was that Sanders showed some rapport with Isaiah Bond on deep balls, as the duo connected for long gains of 47 and 42 yards. Sanders will draw another tough assignment in Week 15 against the Bills.