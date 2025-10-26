default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sanders (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Sanders was added to the Browns' injury report with a 'questionable' designation Saturday due to back tightness, and he'll sit this one out and target a return to action after his team's Week 9 bye. In his absence Sunday, practice-squad elevation Bailey Zappe will serve as starting QB Dillon Gabriel's top backup.

More News