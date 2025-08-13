Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Injures oblique Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, Sanders' oblique issue sidelined him for the remainder of the session. As a result the 2025 fifth-rounder's status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Eagles is now in question.
More News
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Tosses two TDs in preseason debut•
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Should play around 50 snaps•
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Starting preseason opener•
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Set to practice fully•
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Faces top defensive unit Wednesday•