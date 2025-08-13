default-cbs-image
Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, Sanders' oblique issue sidelined him for the remainder of the session. As a result the 2025 fifth-rounder's status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Eagles is now in question.

