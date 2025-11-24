Sanders will be named the Browns' starting quarterback for Week 13 against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even with Dillon Gabriel clearing the concussion protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to name Sanders as the Browns' starter against San Francisco. Sanders made his first career start in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders, completing just 11 of 20 passes (55 percent) for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 52-yard deep shot to Isaiah Bond was easily Sanders' most impressive throw of the day, as Dylan Sampson did all the work after the catch on a 66-yard touchdown that came on a dump-off at the line of scrimmage. Sanders will have a chance to build on his performance against a depleted and injury-riddled 49ers defense next Sunday. Sanders carries extremely minimal fantasy value.