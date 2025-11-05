Sanders (back) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sanders has been dealing with back tightness over the past two weeks, so Wednesday's limited session comes as no surprise. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the Browns will monitor the Colorado product over the next couple of days to determine whether he can operate as the team's No. 2 quarterback in the Week 10 matchup against the Jets. If Sanders is inactive, Bailey Zappe is likely to back up Dillon Gabriel.