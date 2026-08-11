Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Listed as co-starter on unofficial depth chart

Deshaun Watson and Sanders are listed as co-starters on the Brown' unofficial depth chart, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coach Todd Monken has yet to reveal his QB plans for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, but it's expected that whichever of the two signal callers starts that contest will give way the other one in Cleveland's second exhibition tilt. For the time being, Watson and Sanders continue to share-first team practice reps, with no timetable outlined for a decision on the team's Week 1 starter.