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Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Logs first-team reps Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sanders, who worked with the Browns' first-team offense Tuesday for the third time in camp, had his best day thus far with that group, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

The report notes that in the process Sanders was "was largely on target and added a few high-level throws, which has become a pattern." Meanwhile, fellow QB Deshaun Watson -- who has been alternating first-team reps with Sanders by day -- continues to to deal with inconsistent accuracy, per Petrak. Watson will presumably handle first-team reps in the team's next practice, with the Browns' ongoing signal-caller competition likely to extend into the preseason. Cleveland's exhibition opener is Aug. 15 against the Bears.

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