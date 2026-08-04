Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Logs first-team reps Tuesday

Sanders, who worked with the Browns' first-team offense Tuesday for the third time in camp, had his best day thus far with that group, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

The report notes that in the process Sanders was "was largely on target and added a few high-level throws, which has become a pattern." Meanwhile, fellow QB Deshaun Watson -- who has been alternating first-team reps with Sanders by day -- continues to to deal with inconsistent accuracy, per Petrak. Watson will presumably handle first-team reps in the team's next practice, with the Browns' ongoing signal-caller competition likely to extend into the preseason. Cleveland's exhibition opener is Aug. 15 against the Bears.