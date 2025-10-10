Sanders will back up Dillon Gabriel against the Steelers on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sanders will take on the top backup role after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday. Cleveland will go with a pair of rookies under center on their gameday roster while Bailey Zappe remains on the practice squad. Sanders has yet to throw a regular-season pass in the NFL but could get an opportunity if Gabriel struggles or gets hurt.