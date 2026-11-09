Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. He added 28 yards on 10 carries.

Making his first start of the season in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion), Sanders put together an impressive performance, hitting KC Concepcion for a 64-yard TD late in the fourth quarter and then connecting with Harold Fannin for a 39-yard score in OT. Todd Monken elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion rather than giving the ball back to New Orleans, but Sanders' attempt to hit Denzel Boston in the corner of the end zone failed, although the play would have been wiped out by a holding call anyway. Even if Watson is deemed ready to go ahead of a Week 10 meeting with the Texans, Sanders' strong showing may have given his coach something to think about.