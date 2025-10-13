Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski never considered replacing starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel with Sanders during Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Browns were unable to create much offensively, but that did not fall solely on Gabriel, who was sacked six times and hit another 16 times. Leaks sprung up everywhere, including injuries to the offensive line, a limited rushing attack and more drops. It's unlikely Sanders could have changed the trajectory of the game, but Stefanski could only list of things to fix on a broken offense (13.67 ppg) with no easy solution. What might become clear in the coming weeks is the organization needs to see what it has in Sanders before entering the offseason.