Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Sanders (oblique) isn't practicing but could return for Wednesday's session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sanders remains day-to-day after missing Cleveland's second preseason game due to an oblique injury, and his status remains uncertain for Saturday's exhibition finale against the Rams. In the wake of Joe Flacco being named the Browns' starter for Week 1, Stefanski said he's still not ready to name a No. 2 quarterback and that "these roles are not given out, they're earned," per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. As such, Saturday's preseason game looks like a crucial opportunity for both Sanders and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) to get back on the practice field and compete with rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel for the backup gig. Veteran journeyman Tyler Huntley could also get some reps Saturday, though he seems unlikely to make the 53-man roster.