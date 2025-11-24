Coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders as the Browns' starting quarterback for next Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Even though Dillon Gabriel cleared concussion protocol Monday, Sanders will get the nod against San Francisco after he helped guide the Browns to a 24-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes (55 percent) for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Las Vegas, showing some deep-ball touch on a 52-yard shot to Isaiah Bond down to the two-yard line in the process. Sanders' matchup against the Niners will be favorable on paper, as San Francisco is dealing with a boat load of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but it's fair to question if Sanders has enough of a floor-ceiling combo to warrant consideration for fantasy lineups.