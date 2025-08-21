Browns' Shedeur Sanders: On track to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders is slated to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, starter Joe Flacco should see around 25-30 snaps, and will then be followed by Dillon Gabriel and Sanders, in that order. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett (hamstring) is not in line to play this weekend. Now that Flacco has been named the Browns' Week 1 starter, the focus turns to the depth chart pecking order behind him as next week's roster cut-downs approach.
