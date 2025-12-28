Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers. He added four rushes for 20 yards.

Sanders was sharp early, completing five of seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown across Cleveland's first two possessions. He couldn't get much going from there and threw a pair of costly picks on ill-advised throws, but the Steelers were unable to take advantage. Overall, it wasn't a particularly encouraging performance, but Sanders did show the ability to play on time during the Browns' scripted plays and likely endured some additional struggles due to the early departure of Harold Fannin (groin).