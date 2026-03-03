Sanders will be among the candidates to start at quarterback in 2026, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry indicated that Sanders and Deshaun Watson (ankle) will be among those competing. The GM also indicated more names will be added to the mix, suggesting veteran quarterbacks currently rostered in the NFL, free agents or a draft pick could emerge in the coming weeks and months. New head coach Todd Monken previously did not commit to Sanders, who started the team's final seven games of the 2025 season, when speaking at his introctory news conference.