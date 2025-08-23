Sanders completed three of six passes for 14 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

The 2025 fifth-round pick was the third quarterback into the game for the Browns behind Week 1 starter Joe Flacco and 2025 third-round selection Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders did little to shake up the depth chart as he took five sacks on five drives while playing most of the second half. Kenny Pickett (hamstring) is still in the mix as well for slotting behind Flacco, but Gabriel appears to be firmly ahead of Sanders if there's room for only one rookie QB on the roster.