Sanders (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders remained limited in practice Wednesday, but he appears to have now returned to full health ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Jets. As such, Sanders looks on track to operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel in Week 10, while Bailey Zappe remains on hand for the No. 3 role. Sanders had been inactive for Cleveland's loss to the Patriots in Week 8 due to back tightness.