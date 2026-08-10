Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Preseason opener starter TBD

Coach Todd Monken noted Monday that he hasn't decided whether Sanders or Deshaun Watson will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Monken did indicate that that whichever of the two doesn't start against Chicago will get the nod against the Bills in Cleveland's second preseason tilt. After Watson took starters reps during Saturday's practice, Sanders is slated to work with the first-team offense Monday. On the topic of the ongoing job battle between the two signal callers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com relays that Monken said Monday, "as long as we're still sharing reps, it's a competition."