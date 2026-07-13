Browns' Shedeur Sanders: QB competition ongoing

Sanders' quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson is expected to last throughout training camp and the preseason, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Todd Monken has maintained that a starter will be named prior to Week 1, but Sanders and Watson both have ample time to pull ahead in Cleveland's QB competition during training camp and the preseason. The 24-year-old Sanders posted a 3-4 record as a rookie after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, while the 30-year-old Watson went 1-6 as the Browns' starter in 2024 prior suffering a pair of Achilles' injuries, from which Watson has since recovered.