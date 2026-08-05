Browns' Shedeur Sanders: QB rotation in practice ongoing

Coach Todd Monken confirmed Wednesday that Sanders and Deshaun Watson will continue to alternate first-team signal-caller reps every practice until he names a starter, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Sanders reportedly turned in a strong effort during Tuesday's session, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, while Petrak indicates that on Wednesday, Watson had his best day of training camp to date. In any case, this is a job battle in which a clear-cut favorite has yet to emerge, and in terms of a timetable for his decision on naming the Browns' Week 1 starter, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal notes that at this stage Monken has neither determined the order in which starts will be assigned during the preseason, nor has he set a deadline for tabbing his starter ahead of the regular-season opener.