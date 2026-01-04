Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Quiet in Week 18 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards without a touchdown or an interception in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.
The Browns did score two touchdowns in the win, but neither had anything to do with Sanders and the offense -- Devin Bush had a 97-yard INT return in the first quarter, and Sam Webb took a fumble 47 yards to the house in the second. Sanders, a fifth-round rookie, wraps up his first NFL season having completed just 56.6 percent (120-for-212) of his passes with a 7:10 TD:INT in eight games, and he likely hasn't done enough to convince Cleveland not to look for an upgrade at quarterback in the offseason.
