Sanders is active as the Browns' backup quarterback for Sunday's game against. the Titans.

After Deshaun Watson had a listless performance in a blowout loss to the Jaguars in Week 1, Ian Rapoport of ESPN had reported that Sanders could get a chance to start as soon as Week 3 if the Browns continued to languish. Watson has since steadied the ship, leading the Browns to wins in four of their last five games to put them atop the AFC North standings heading into Week 7 action. As a result, Sanders doesn't appear likely to threaten Watson's standing atop the depth chart anytime soon, though Sanders will continue to suit up on game days ahead of rookie Taylen Green, who will once again be inactive Sunday as the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback.