Sanders will remain the Browns' No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London while Dillon Gabriel moves into the starting role and Joe Flacco serves as his top backup, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Flacco will head to the bench after going 1-3 as a starter while averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt and posting a 2:6 TD:INT through the Browns' first four games, he's still on track to remain active Sunday as Gabriel's top understudy. With that in mind, Sanders is poised to be a healthy inactive for the fifth straight game as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback, though he could eventually usurp Flacco for the No. 2 role or potentially supplant Gabriel as the starter later on in the season.