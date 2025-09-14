Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Serving as emergency QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive and designated as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback for Sunday's Week 2 game against Baltimore.
This is the second straight week to open Sanders' NFL career that he's inactive as the Browns' emergency QB. He'll be eligible to enter Sunday's contest only if both signal-callers ahead of him -- Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel -- are forced out of the game due to injury, illness or suspension.
