Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Set to start second preseason game

Deshaun Watson will get the start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, while Sanders will draw the start in the team's Aug. 22 contest against the Bills.

Per coach Todd Monken, each quarterback will likely play a half during the team's first preseason game, as he wants to have both Watson and Sanders experience a two-minute situation Saturday. For now, Watson and Sanders -- who are listed as co-starters on the team's unofficial depth chart -- continue to share first-team practice reps, with Monken having yet to outline a timetable for selecting his Week 1 starter.