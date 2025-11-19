Sanders will draw the start at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday against the Raiders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, coach Kevin Stefanski noted Wednesday that Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, which sets the stage for Sanders -- who stepped in at QB after Gabriel exited the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Ravens -- to make his first career NFL regular-season start this weekend. When asked whether Sanders might hold on the the starting assignment beyond Week 12, Stefanski said that he won't look beyond Sunday. In any case, Sanders represents a lineup option for those in need of signal-caller help, especially with four teams on bye.