Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Sanders will play about 50 snaps in Friday's preseason opener against Carolina, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Joe Flacco being rested while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nurse hamstring injuries, the Browns are left with only Sanders and recent signing Tyler Huntley to play QB on Friday. Stefanski said the rookie will play most of the game, with Huntley apparently scheduled to only come in toward the end. It's a nice opportunity for Sanders, although he'll presumably be surrounded by fellow backups, and possibly facing Carolina's defensive starters on the first drive or two.