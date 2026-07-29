Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Splitting first-team reps still

Browns coach Todd Monken said Wednesday that Sanders and Deshaun Watson will continue splitting first-team reps at the start of training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The plan from the offseason program carries over into training camp, with Watson and Sanders battling for the starting job while Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are resigned to competing for depth roles. Monken said he doesn't have a timeline to name his Week 1 starter, adding that he plans to use his first-stringers during preseason games.