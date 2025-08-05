Sanders will start Friday's preseason opener against Carolina, as Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both have hamstring injuries, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Pickett and Gabriel both banged up, the Browns signed Tyler Huntley on Monday to have a third healthy QB in camp. They apparently don't want to play Joe Flacco in the preseason opener -- although coach Kevin Stefanski said some starters will play -- and will instead let Sanders and Huntley handle QB reps. Huntley spent time with the Browns last year, so he should be ready to play by Friday and may be more comfortable with the playbook than Sanders is. Prior to the Pickett and Gabriel injuries, there hadn't been any whispers out of Cleveland training camp about Sanders climbing the depth chart or otherwise making a strong impression. The fifth-round pick now figures to get a lot of reps with the second-string offense, after working with the deeper depth guys for the first two weeks of camp.