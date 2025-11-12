Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said following Sunday's loss to the Jets that Sanders will remain the backup quarterback for Week 11 against the Ravens, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

As evidence mounts weekly that Dillon Gabriel is not the Browns' quarterback of the future, Stefanski hasn't budged on promoting Sanders. The coach was asked directly Monday about when Sanders' chance might be coming, but Stefanski refused to speculate. Sanders, who was never given a single rep with the first-team offense during the summer, is apparently not ready to replace a struggling quarterback three months into the regular season.