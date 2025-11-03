Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Sanders is still dealing with a back injury but is getting better, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The rookie quarterback was inactive for the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots due to a back issue, and it now appears he's still dealing with the injury coming out of the Week 9 bye. Sanders' practice participation throughout the week will likely offer the best indication of his availability for the Week 10 matchup against the Jets. If active, the Colorado product is expected to serve as the primary backup to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.