Sanders (coach's decision), who is inactive as the Browns' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, is expected to play at some point during his rookie season once the coaching staff deems him ready, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Cleveland has elected to bench Joe Flacco after he led the team to a 1-3 start through the first four weeks of the season, Flacco will suit up as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Sanders while the Browns turn to rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel to make his first NFL start. Gabriel had already been serving as Flacco's top backup in each of the previous four contests, and the 24-year-old has already made a strong impression on the coaching staff in practices and in two spot appearances late in blowouts due to his ability to get the ball out quickly and process the defense. That being said, the 5-foot-11 Gabriel's lack of ideal size and physical tools could work against him in his development, as an NFL-level starter, so if he's unable to find much success in his first few extended appearances, the Browns could eventually turn the offense over to Sanders. Rapoport notes that because the Browns designed their Week 5 game plan with Gabriel's aptitude as a runner in mind, Cleveland was reluctant to appoint Sanders to the No. 2 role right away as part of a game plan that wouldn't be tailored to his strengths. Ideally, if and when the Browns decide to have Sanders play, he'll get a full week of practice with the first-team offense in advance and will have a game plan built specifically for his skill set.