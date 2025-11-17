Sanders completed four of 16 pass attempts for 47 yards and an interception while rushing three times for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Sanders started the second half for the Browns after Dillon Gabriel was forced to exit the contest to be evaluated for a concussion. The long-awaited debut for Sanders in a regular season game went about as poorly as you could draw it up. The polarizing rookie completed just 25 percent of his passes while watching the six-point lead he inherited evaporate in the loss. Sanders' play didn't inspire hope for his next outing, which could come as soon as next Sunday if Gabriel isn't cleared for action against the Raiders. The latter should continue to start -- especially with how poorly Sanders performed in relief -- so long as Gabriel clears the league's concussion protocol.