Sanders completed 20 of 29 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 49 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

To his credit, Sanders kept the Browns in contention against Josh Allen and company for most of the afternoon despite short-circuiting a pair of drives with interceptions. However, Sanders could arguably be mostly exonerated in both instances, as the first came on a deflection off the hands of Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) and the second was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Sanders connected with his favorite target, fellow rookie Harold Fannin, for his one TD toss from 13 yards out to open the scoring in the first quarter, but he has just a 1:5 TD:INT in his last pair of contests. The rookie fifth-round pick will next tangle with the Steelers' veteran defense in a Week 17 home matchup next Sunday.