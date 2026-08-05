Browns' Shedeur Sanders: To start in early preseason contest

Sanders and Deshaun Watson are each expected to start one of Cleveland's first two preseason games, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Sanders and Watson are jockeying for the Browns' No. 1 QB role for the upcoming campaign, and the pair has been rotating first-team reps so far in camp. With neither signal-caller having separated himself to this point, how each performs during preseason games will likely be the determining factor in who gets the Week 1 start. Head coach Todd Monken is planning to start the leader of the competition in the team's third preseason game, per Wolfe, so fantasy managers may know at that point which quarterback is the more desirable option, though neither Sanders nor Watson is looking like a particularly appealing asset in leagues that deploy one starting QB.