Sanders completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and added six rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers.

Both passes attacks struggled to deal with the high winds in Cleveland, and Sanders also briefly left the game in the fourth quarter to get checked out for an ankle injury, but the rookie played reasonably well once again while he was on the field. The Browns briefly held an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter when Sanders found Harold Fannin for a 34-yard TD that was then followed up by a Quinshon Judkins two-point conversion, but the Niners dominated the rest of the way. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, coach Kevin Stefanski has already named Sanders his starting QB for a Week 14 tilt against the Titans in a game which could have big implications for the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.