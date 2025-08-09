Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while adding 19 rushing yards on four carries during Friday's 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers.

Getting the start with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both dealing with hamstring injuries and Joe Flacco held out along with the Browns' other starters, Sanders connected with Kaden Davis for two second-quarter scores before eventually turning things over to Tyler Huntley for the final few drives. It was an intriguing performance from Sanders in his first NFL game action of any kind, but the 2025 fifth-round pick still has an uphill battle ahead of him over the rest of training camp and the preseason to even make Cleveland's gameday roster for Week 1. If he continues to take advantage of his opportunities while Pickett and Gabriel are sidelined however, Sanders could force coach Kevin Stefanski to make some tough decisions.