Sanders is expected to start Sunday's game against the Raiders with Dillon Gabriel working his way through the concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stated Monday that the team wouldn't provide an update the quarterback situation until Wednesday, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, but it appears Sanders is likely to draw the first start of his career unless Gabriel's recovery proceeds quicker than anticipated. During Cleveland's loss to Cincinnati in Week 11, Sanders entered in relief of an injured Gabriel to begin the second half but struggled to string anything together on offense, completing just four of 16 pass attempts for 47 yards and an interception. The rookie fifth-rounder also rushed three times for 16 yards. When the Browns return to practice Wednesday, expect Sanders to handle first-team reps as he works to ready himself for a more convincing performance on the road against Las Vegas.