Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to win his first career start since 1995. His first NFL touchdown pass came on a 66-yard screen pass to fellow rookie Day 3 draft pick Dylan Sampson in the fourth quarter. Sanders flashed some impressive playmaking ability early, escaping the pocket before uncorking a deep ball on the run for a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond, which set up Quinshon Judkins' second touchdown run of the first quarter on the next play. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't commit to Sanders starting in Week 13 against the 49ers, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol but is making progress and participated in Friday's practice.