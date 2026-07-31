Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Will start first padded practice

Sanders continues to rotate first-team reps with Deshaun Watson, and the former is lined up to work with the starters in Cleveland's first padded practice Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders and Watson have been alternating first-team reps in the early days of camp. Watson got the first-team spot for Friday's training camp practice, so Sanders is set to take his next turn Monday, when the team puts on pads for the first time. Cleveland's quarterback competition is unlikely to be decided until after Sanders and Watson play in the preseason.