Sanders will start at quarterback for the remainder of the season, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Sanders broke out in a big way in Week 14, throwing for 364 yards, running for 29 more and totaling four touchdowns, and he showed enough to remain under center for the Browns the rest of the way. Before most fantasy football seasons end in Week 17, Sanders will have a couple favorable matchups sandwiched around a tough one, as -- in order -- the Bears, Bills and Steelers line up next on Cleveland's schedule.