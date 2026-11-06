Sanders will start at quarterback Sunday against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Todd Monken said the move is because Deshaun Watson (concussion) missed so much practice time this week. Watson has been one of the worst statistical quarterbacks in the league over the last month, so Sanders could potentially keep the job if he has a good game against the Saints. His insertion under center doesn't change the outlook of the offense, as both Watson and Sanders are game-manager types.