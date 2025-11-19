Sanders will get his first practice reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

This news was expected in light of Dillon Gabriel landing in the NFL's concussion protocol. Sanders' only work through the spring, training camp, preseason and in-season practices had come with other backups and young players. That was even the practice when Sanders was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback. That he'll practice with the starting offense this week indicates Sanders will make his first NFL start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Gabriel would need to practice by Thursday to alter that plan.