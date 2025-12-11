Harris (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris was added to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury and was only able to log a limited practice with the issue. The defensive tackle was thrust into a starting role after Maliek Collins (quadriceps) suffered a season-ending injury against the 49ers in Week 13. The veteran will have one more practice to attempt to dodge an injury designation for Week 15, and if the tackle is unable to suit up, Sam Kamara and Mike Hall will likely see increased rotational snaps on the Browns' defensive line.