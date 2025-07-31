Harris (elbow) is fully healthy after ending the 2024 season on injured reserve, Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harris suffered an elbow injury in Week 15 of the 2024 season. Prior to missing the final two games of the season, the 33-year-old accounted for 37 tackles (18 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. It's assumed the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mason Graham, will take over as the team's preferred interior defensive lineman, but Shelby figures at minimum to be a rotational piece up front as well.