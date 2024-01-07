Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters following Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals that he expects Harris (shin) will be ok, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Harris left Sunday's game in the second quarter, and with the Browns locked into the fifth seed in the AFC, he remained on the sidelines. He did not record a stat before leaving Sunday's contest.
